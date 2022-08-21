Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasises education and meditation as tools for creating peace

Amidst a rousing welcome from prominent business leaders and dignitaries across Nigeria, world-renowned humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has recommended meditation in businesses, families and across communities as a necessity in creating lasting peace.

This was during the Business Leaders Roundtable themed ‘Building Emotional Resilience’, which was hosted by The Art of Living Foundation Nigeria and was attended by leading personalities, prominent business leaders and dignitaries from across the country.

In his opening remarks, the Global Peace Ambassador, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, emphasised on the importance of empathetic and community-focused leadership in helping to bring peace to the world, stating that “countries around the world spend billions and trillions of dollars. I’m saying if they spend even 0.1% of their national resources on education and holistic health of their citizens, I’m sure the world would be a better place”.

The peace envoy, who was joined by Africa’s premier Life, Mind, and Behavioural Catalyst, Lanre Olusola for a conversation, highlighted how meditation practice has worked in improving relationships between warring factions in countries such as Colombia, and can help to address depression, create a positive mindset and also build emotional resilience.

“Each year, thousands of lives are lost to depression due to suicide”, said Gurudev. “Studies say one person dies every 40 seconds from suicide, but it is preventable. One of the ways we can do that is to teach people how to use their breath to get rid of tension, aggression, and it is an effective method to relax and calm the mind. About 80% of the toxins in our body can be released through our breath, but unfortunately, we do not pay attention to it.”

“How can we change a nation through emotional resilience? By learning the basic steps in meditation and breathing techniques”, Gurudev replied. “There are different sources of energy – Food, Rest, Breath and Meditation. Before leading a short meditation session, he further called on business and community leaders to create a sense of belonging. According to the humanitarian leader, building personal connections among people through meditation will ensure peace, and build a better world.”

The Business Leaders Roundtable forms part of activities leading to the first-ever Culture Festival in Africa, which will begin by 4pm on Sunday, 21 August, 2022 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre. Themed “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm”, the Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue. Attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.