Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo’s Dynamism  

Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo is regarded by her numerous friends and admirers as a go-getter. She is loved and admired for her efforts, particularly in the area of societal engineering. Popularly called FunmiAyinke, she has never lost steam as a humanist, musician and philanthropist.

The Mechanical Engineering graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso is the founder of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, a multi-faceted engineering outfit and duly certified member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. Just as the 39-year-old is devoted to re-engineering society through her profession, she has equally grown her humanitarian movement and metro music, all to improve the systemic structures of her society and the standards and lifestyles of the individuals therein through FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF) and FunmiAyinke Records Label (FRL), respectively.

To underscore music as a strong channel to pass good messages across to her target audience, FunmiAyinke, in October 2020, released her debut single titled “It’s Our Time” during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

As part of her rebranding process, the songbird is currently working on a new body of work which will be released soon as an Extended Play (EP).

She has been recognized and honoured as the Ambassador to the NORD Automobile Company. For all her remarkable humanitarian and philanthropic impacts, Funmilayo was recently honoured and appointed as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

With this new honour in her kitty, the Ondo State-born amazon has further gained attention in her quest for a better society.