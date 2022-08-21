From Ibadan to the World: Yomidun’s Rise to Social Media Stardom

Propelled by a favourite childhood obsession with selfies, Raheem Aishat Olabisi popularly known as Yomidun is transitioning into a fan favourite among Nigerian social media influencers. And with her rising popularity grows her confidence to fulfil her big dream to model for international fashion brands.

From the rustic city of Ibadan where she grew up, the 22 year-old beautiful model has clarity about what she wants for herself. According to her, “Well, I didn’t plan to go into modeling and influencer marketing. However, when I was little I liked to take pictures and dreamed of modeling for brands. I would post my random ‘pretty-girl’ photos on social media for fun. I noticed that people started to fall in love with my content and personality. That was how I transitioned into modeling and brand influencer marketing.”

She added, “I would love to work with brands like Fashionova, Prettylittlething, Boohoo etc. These are fashion brands where a lot of people shop from. I pick them cause I’ve been willing to work with intentional brands. They sell really nice, good quality outfits.”

The Oyo State born beauty has worked with many brands but she cannot forget one that stands out of the pack. “My biggest project so far is working on a job for Tecno Nigeria, a mobile phone brand,” she recalls, “It came at a time that I was already looking out for such an opportunity. Having a big brand like that knock on my doors boosted my confidence. I have also worked with a lot of SME brands as well. I’m open to working with both local and international brands to actualize my goals,” she added.

She reveals, “I admire the Kardashians most especially, Kylie Jenner. I have followed their journey for many years. When they started, a lot of people did not give them a chance and I can relate with that. Their ambition and tenacity continues to inspire me a lot. Hopefully, I can get a chance to meet my idol, Kylie Jenner someday. Everyone’s dream is valid. I would also pick my mum as another role model of mine. What endears her to me is that she’s so hardworking , strong, supportive and of course she’s someone to look up to.”

For Yomidun, buying her first car with “my hard-earned money” would remain one of her most favourite moments. She concluded, “My fans should look forward to getting more of a positive vibe from me. They should expect me to sign million dollar deals back to back and churn-out mind-blowing contents with my own kind of energy.”