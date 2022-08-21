For Masari, It’s All About Power

For Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, nothing matters to him more than to see his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), grab power in 2023.

While speaking last week during the inauguration of an ultra-modern hostel/campus named after him by the management of a private university, Al-Hikma University, in Igbaja, Kwara State, he exhuded confidence and boasted that the APC would win the 2023 general election, despite the current unpleasant socio-political challenges and the worsening security situation in the country.

The governor said the APC would not find it difficult to win the 2023 election, arguing that Nigeria’s current challenges were not in isolation, but had global dimensions.

“Those saying it will be difficult for the APC to win the forthcoming election, they don’t know what they are saying at all,” he said. That was what they said in 2019 that it would be difficult for the APC to win, because of the country’s situation, but it has come to pass that they were wrong. The fundamental thing is that the issue affecting this country has global dimensions. The whole world is facing a crisis and inflation,” he reportedly said.

It is very sad to hear such arrogance and insensitive comments from a state Chief Security Officer (CSO), who has watched helplessly as his people are dying and suffering daily from banditry.

By refusing to show remorse and apologise for the deaths and hardships his party has inflicted on Nigerians, Masari has revealed the primitive mentality of those governing the country.

He knew that there was global crisis when his party accused the then ruling PDP of non-performance, lied to Nigerians and took over power only for the party to plunge the country into the worst economic, political and security crises.

Katsina was very peaceful and a home-for-all before Masari took over. With bandits collecting taxes, kidnapping people for ransom, killing others, and establishing parallel governments in Masari’s North-west states, the governor and other CSOs in the region have failed.

With terrorists virtually overrunning the country and the economy collapsing under APC’s watch, many believe that the ruling party has nothing to show for the mandate given to it by Nigerians.

Masari should be worried over the fate and future of his state and Nigeria in general, and not this primitive accumulation of power when it has become obvious that he does not know how to use the power to secure his people.