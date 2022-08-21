Dogara Writes IG, Seeks Probe of Murder Plot

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, over an attempt to kill him by one of his constituents.

He also alleged that three other people including the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State are also being targeted.

Dogara, who represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, disclosed this in a petition addressed to the IGP, which was obtained by our correspondent in Bauchi on Saturday night.

The letter was also copied to the National Security Adviser; the Director General, Department of State Services; the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State and the Director, Department of State Services, Bauchi State.

The petition which was dated August 18th, 2022 was titled: “Appeal for a thorough investigation into gun running activities involving Inspector Dakat Samuel, Inspector Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki); as it relates to the confession of Barau Joel Amos that he sought to buy the rifles in order to kill me and three others.

He said that the above-named officers who have been arrested are being investigated for allegedly trying to sell rifles to one of his constituents.

The lawmaker said that the rifle in question, according to the confession of his constituent, Barau Joel Amos who sought to buy it, was to be used to kill him and three other people.

