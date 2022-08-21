  • Sunday, 21st August, 2022

Casemiro Close to Completing Man Utd Switch

Sport | 2 mins ago

Casemiro has moved a step closer to completing his switch from Real Madridto Manchester United.

The Brazilian international sent shockwaves through the club last week after indicating his intention to leave them this month.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club have accepted the Brazilian’s request to leave the Spanish capital and pursue a new challenge.

Both United and Real Madrid have confirmed a transfer has been agreed in principle with talks moving at a rapid pace at Old Trafford. United are confident of wrapping up a bold €70m deal for the 30-year-old in the coming days with his exit from Real Madrid ratified.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Casemiro has landed in Manchester, and he will undergo a medical at the club’s training ground today. He is expected to sign a three year contract with Erik ten Hag’s side with his Premier League debut delayed until next weekend.

