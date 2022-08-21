  • Sunday, 21st August, 2022

Arsenal First Three out of Three to Top Premier League

Arsenal swept aside Bournemouth 3-0 to continue their perfect start and rise to the top of the Premier League table.

Captain Martin Odegaard put the Gunners in control inside the opening 10 minutes with a well-taken double.

After the break, William Saliba curled home a beautiful third before Gabriel Jesus saw his clever finish ruled out by VAR for offside.

It is the first time Arsenal have won their opening three fixtures since the 2004-05 season.

Bournemouth had won their first home game back in the Premier League against Aston Villa and there was a rousing feel to this Saturday teatime kick-off at the division’s smallest ground.

It took a mere five minutes for that feeling to be punctured as Odegaard tapped in after Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers had saved Gabriel Martinelli’s low strike.

The Norway midfielder struck again shortly after when he nabbed the ball off Jesus’ toes to sweep a clinical left-footed finish past the helpless Cherries keeper.

Arsenal bided their time before sealing the win but did it in style when the impressive Saliba elegantly found the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Jesus was then denied a deserved goal by a tight VAR review that ruled him just offside from Odegaard’s clever through ball.

It is very early days – and there are far harder tests to come – but the Gunners have laid down a marker with their superb start to the season.

