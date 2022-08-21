All Set for the Annual IBB Legacy Dialogue

At the end of the day, our legacies are the best containers and pieces of evidence for the kind of lives we lived. This is something that any smart individual realizes, and so it is no surprise that sensible people are exhausting their resources in building credible legacies. Thus, in celebration of the 81st birthday of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), the Legacy Dialogue that shares the same name as the past government head will be held with radical turning points expected to result from the event.

Preparations for the second installation of the annual IBB Legacy Dialogue are underway. This year’s meeting will be convened by none other than IBB’s daughter, Aisha Babangida. And the theme of the conference is ‘Issues in Africa’s Democratic Journey’.

According to recently-released reports, the 2022 IBB Legacy affair will be held on August 25, 2022. It would be a virtual conference with many public lectures from prestigious industry leaders and past presidential characters, as well as panel discussions from some of the most inspiring Africans that ever left a social, political, or economic mark in their regions. With this year’s broader and more community-centred theme, the effects of the conference are anticipated to burn holes in the censorious perspectives about Africa’s pursuit of universal sustainability in citizenry welfare, economic growth and development, and appreciable advancements in the political sector