AJ Fails in Bid to Reclaim Heavyweight Title from Usyk in Split Decision

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a split decision last night to retain his world heavyweight titles in a rematch with the Briton.

The first judge had it 115-113 to Joshua, the second 115-113 to Usyk and the third 116-112 to Usyk.

The Ukrainian thus retained the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight belts he snatched from Joshua from the first first.

Usyk did have to endure tremendous pressure from an implacable Joshua, who delivered a vastly improved performance from their first fight in September.

Joshua assaulted Usyk’s body with power-punches, nearly breaking through in the ninth round. But Usyk responded in remarkable style, rallying to hurt Joshua in the next round.

He drove Joshua back with left hands and finished strongly, clipping Joshua with heavy counter-punches to close out the final seconds of the bout.

The decision was closer than expected but Usyk was a deserving winner.

The defeat was the third for Anthony Joshua while the Ukrainian remains undefeated so far despite most boxing aficionados not satisfied with his quality in the heavyweight category.

Shortly after his defeat, Joshua had picked up two of the belts, then dropped them on the ground before marching towards the dressing room.

He got close to leaving the arena, before then heading back to the ring.

Joshua appears to have calmed down and grabs the microphone and asks the crowd to applaud Usyk.

He praised Usyk for winning the titles despite everything he and Ukraine have gone through since the invasion of their country by Russia.

It was not certain as at last night what was going to be the next move of Anthony Joshua despite believe in certain quarters he may call it quit having earned enough for his retirement from the sweet science.