After Long Hiatus from Social Space, Nike Animashaun Back on Social Whirl

There are different kinds of people in the upper circles of Nigeria’s social space. Nike Animashaun, the former Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, stands in a class of her own. After spending a bit of time away from lights, cameras, and action, Animashaun is back with a vengeance. Without question, she will be the object of clicks and clacks in the days to come.

Animashaun has come out of her long hiatus, no thanks to the interment of her mother, Mrs. Olubunmi Craig, who departed this life on July 13, 2022. Being a good daughter, Animashaun made sure to give her mother a befitting burial. This was not altogether difficult considering that the late matriarch of the Craig household was a supremely impactful character, one that served her generation as an educationist, philanthropist, and community pillar.

Unlike her late mother whose influence came from being the proprietress of Labo Memorial Primary School and Somerset Secondary School, Lagos State, among other things, Animashaun’s influence derives from her political and social affiliations. Thus, there were several high-profile persons at the burial, including Aliko Dangote, Tayo Ayeni, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, Mo Abudu, Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, former Kwara State First Lady, Toyin Saraki, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, Nkiru Anumudu, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo, Wale Tinubu, and several others.

With just this burial ceremony, Animashaun regained her groove. Even though many people will only point fingers at the controversies that surrounded her time in the Lagos State Government, especially during the era of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, those are the old days. New times are here again for the lovely lady who rose from the position of Junior Magistrate in the Lagos State judiciary to become the Company Secretary of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NNPC).