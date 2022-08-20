Stanley Uzochukwu tours African countries, meets Ghanaian ministers

Nigerian influential business mogul, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu in his Africa tour for exploits, has paid courtesy visit to two serving Ghanaian ministers in Accra, Ghana during the week.

In separate comments posted on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu said he was honoured to be received in Ghana by the Honourable Ministers, Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye and Hon Ben Abdallah Banda.

He wrote: ”Honored to be received by the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing @asensoboakye_f .

I believe that excellent infrastructures are necessary for business to thrive anywhere.

Thank you again Hon. @asensoboakye_f for the warm reception. Your passion for the Kingdom of God is highly commendable.”

“I was so glad to meet my dear friend and brother again @hon.alhajibenabdallah , the Honorable Minister of Inner city and zongo Development in Ghana 🇬🇭.

The ministry of Inner city and zongo is a really unique and strategic one.

We appreciate the warm reception and celebrate the great work your office is doing.”

Uzochukwu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent outstanding achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Uzochukwu is a youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu reaches out to hundreds of Nigerian youths in his annul youths programme – Access More With Stanel. He uses the programme to mentor and empower youths in different skills and start-ups. He also uses the annual programme to connect Nigerian youths with successful political and Business leaders for mentorship.

Among Dr Stanley’s African tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.