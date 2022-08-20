 Prunedge Wins 2022 Africa’s Most Outstanding Technology Company Award 

Prunedge has been announced as Africa’s Most Outstanding Technology Company of the Year 2022 at the recently held African Brands Leadership Merit Awards yesterday.

Joel Ogunsola, the CEO of Prunedge reacting to this development said, “This award recognises our entire team for their efforts in building Prunedge and establishing it as an industry leader in a highly competitive market. One of our culture phrases is innovation, this award confirms the brand’s commitment and unrelenting drive to deliver solutions that improve the efficiency of day-to-day processes. For us, excellence is a watchword that characterises every aspect of our business, and this is what we are projecting to the world.”

The award was received by Daniel Ale, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. While receiving the award he said, “We are glad to be recognised and will continue to strive to push the boundaries of secure and improved business environments, encouraging work that continues to result in real-world changes.

“At Prunedge, we believe that our clients are the most important part of our business. As a result, we strive to satisfy them by constantly innovating simple and smart solutions to real-life problems.”

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, Prunedge also claimed the Software Company of the Year and the award for ICT Services Implementation & Support at the Beacon of ICT awards. These awards attest to Prunedge’s immense contributions and dedication to the development of the ICT sector, utilizing technology to make a difference in the world.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is an initiative of the African Brand Congress. The Congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation.

The Award is aimed at celebrating Leadership, innovations and creativity in Africa. It showcases brilliant minds and institutions that are delivering positive change and shaping Africa’s future.