 Olu of Warri’s Wife Urges FG, Delta Govt to Promote Health Care for Riverine Children

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Olori Atuwatse 111, wife of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 yesterday challenged the federal government and the Delta State Government to promote health care focused on children in riverine communities.

Olori Atuwatse 111 gave the admonition at Koko commission in Warri North Local Government area of Delta State during the third edition of her medical outreach as part of activities to mark the first coronation anniversary of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111.

One of the highlights of the medical outreach was issuing of birth certificates to children born in Koko and surrounding communities in the council area.

She said, though other health issues would be attended to, her focus this time is to issue birth certificates to children who hitherto never had any form of identification.

“When we decided to do the medical outreach in celebration of our king’s first coronation anniversary, we felt it important that we do it with a difference. It is to my knowledge that most of our children or old born don’t have an identity.

“Internationally, it is their rights to have identification. What do I mean by not having identify? The children are born with no birth certificate to correspond or lodge with necessary authorities to say they were born the day they were born and their names”, said.

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 commended the Olori for initiative for “our children” assuring that there will be several health initiatives that would be introduced in future for the people of the kingdom.

He appealed to his subjects in Koko to put whatever grievances they have behind them noting that it will impede development of the area.

“I know there are grievances, many people feels hurt, it is expected, assaulted, insulted but I want to appeal to, as much as possible, put them behind. We should all allow peace, come to the table for peaceful discussion and let us draw the line. Let us move forward.

“There is so much good that is coming in the direction of Koko, there is so much coming in this general axis of the river and we cannot have disgruntled, bitter and angry people otherwise it will amount to nothing. I don’t want to see wasted efforts in this direction”, he said.