Nigeria Energy Returns to Lead Dialogue on West Africa’s Evolving Energy Sector

Held under the patronage of Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, the region’s biggest gathering of energy professionals, featuring world-renowned, innovative power companies, will be making a long-awaited in-person return to Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, on 20th – 22nd September 2022. Visitors will be able to discover the full range of energy products, from conventional power generation through to transmission and distribution, renewable energy and energy consumption and management in West Africa.

Organised by Informa Markets, the 9th edition of the show will bring together energy equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, and regulators to lead the discourse on accelerating West Africa’s sustainable energy supply. More than 3,000 stakeholders are expected to attend, with over 100 exhibitors representing over 21 countries. Addressing post-pandemic market needs, Nigeria Energy is a transition from Power Nigeria to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager – Energy portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, said “Nigeria’s power sector needs technological transformation and digitalization to compete globally and achieve sustainable growth. The first step to achieving this would be to attract key local and international investors not only to dialogue with other stakeholders but also to discover viable mechanisms to solve the challenges in the energy sector. This is what we will achieve with Nigeria Energy. The 9th edition will further these conversations and offers a platform to reflect some of the changes that are going on in the power sector globally.”

Supporting the exhibition are leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry such as SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, confirmed as the Main Sponsor, Simba Industries and Tetracore Group as Platinum Sponsors; Tranos, Himel and Mikano International as Gold Sponsors; while Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros are confirmed as Silver Sponsors.

Sunil Bhardwaj, Divisional Head, Skipper ETS Electric LTD, said, “We have been in the Nigerian market for about 20 years and have been supporting Informa Markets with the energy exhibitions since 2016. Our partnership for this 9th edition shows our belief in Nigeria Energy to converge the best minds in the energy and power sector. Skipper ETS is a joint venture company brought in as an investment to Nigeria by two giants – Skipper Nigeria and ETS Electric. Skipper Nigeria is a leader in generation and transmission and has recently been working with the federal and state governments of Nigeria to open power plants.”

Oladayo Williams, Head, Regulatory and Compliance, Tetracore Energy, said, “Tetracore Energy is a full value chain energy company positioned to operate within the Oil and Gas sector and the Power sector, but have currently diversified our portfolio and are moving towards power. We are looking toward the development of the power sector through operation and maintenance. Over the course of the exhibition and conference, we will be speaking more on the values that we have to offer to the growth of the power sector.”

These key industry players will exhibit the latest products at Nigeria Energy, alongside a further hundred suppliers of energy solutions, and the prestigious Nigeria Energy conference.