NFF Electoral Committee Indicates Readiness for Task Ahead

The Chairman of the NFF Electoral Committee 2022, Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik, SAN, has declared that himself and his team are ready to accomplish the task at hand with utmost integrity and credibility, saying transparency and diligence will be their watchwords.

Speaking yesterday (a day after the Congress of Nigeria Football constituted the NFF Electoral Committee and NFF Election Appeals Committee at its Annual General Assembly in Lagos), the Senior Advocate assured that the business of giving Nigeria a new NFF Executive Committee would be done without fear or favour, and within the 42 –day time-span.

A native of Edo State, Senior Advocate Malik was born and brought up in Ibadan, where he had his primary and secondary education, and attended the University of Ibadan and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He has a master’s degree in law and certificates in international criminal justice and administration as well as public prosecution.

At its 77th Annual General Assembly on Thursday, the NFF Congress set aside the provisions of the NFF Statutes 2010 and the NFF Electoral Code 2009 that provide for a certain duration between the time of constitution of the Electoral Committee and the conduct of elections. This enabled the Congress to set up both the Electoral Committee and the Election Appeals Committee with a mandate for the conduct of elections on 30th September 2022 in Benin City.