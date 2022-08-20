New Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior

Bennett Oghifo

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon, available just like this latter model with the key innovations of the EQS yet at the same time more dynamic than the EQS SUV. In terms of headroom and legroom, as well as elbow room, the five-seater EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class. The EQE SUV celebrates its world premiere on 16 October 2022.

The EQE SUV is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes‑EQ. On top of this it boasts an interior that has been consistently digitalised. The optionally available MBUX Hyperscreen implements this to impressive effect. The entire instrument panel is one ultimate widescreen.

The high-resolution screens merge seemingly seamlessly under a single glass cover.

The dominant outer vents have a turbine design. They deliberately play on the theme of hyperanalogue through the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics and digital, glass display world.

The front section of the centre console joins the instrument panel and is free-standing in space. The vent band from the cockpit is visually continued in the front doors. A floating control cluster with integrated door opener and seat controls takes over the functional interpretation of formerly purely decorative elements.

Avantgarde as well as traditional materials and colours give the interior a special atmosphere. Five co-ordinated colour combinations underscore the generous sense of spaciousness. The EQE SUV is immersed in a progressive and luxurious world of colour comprising warm and cool tones (e.g. the warm, modern balao brown combines with technoid-looking neva grey and biscay blue/black).

A hybrid trim element brings together the warmth of wood with the technical coolness of real aluminium.

The trim in an anthracite 3D relief-look finish, on the other hand, features fine metal pigments. The laser-cut trim element backlit with the Mercedes‑Benz pattern also creates a special ambience.