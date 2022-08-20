 NAFDAC Begins Nationwide Clampdown on Illicit Herbal Intoxicants

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has commenced immediate mop up of illicit herbal aphrodisiac and alcoholic bitters in the country.

The agency said that in one of its enforcement drives, it impounded the following “dangerous herbal aphrodisiac at some Islamic Herbal Medicines shops in Zaria, Kaduna State: Gagare Man Power, Minister for Man Power,

Almenjou for Lazy Men in Bed, Nisan Zango Karfin Maza

Shagalin Ka Man Power, Dakan Jia Man Power enhancement, Wuff Male Sexual Performance and Afafata for Sexual Drive.”

It said that so far one of the illegal factories involved in the production of such unauthorised products had been shut down and the owner arrested.

It also said that medical research findings showed that these illicit substances when abused can be harmful to the body organs such as the brain, kidney and liver.

While raising the alarm about the damages caused by the sale of the unregistered harmful products across the country at a press conference yesterday, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency recently received series of report on the use of an herbal preparation popularly known as ‘Kurkura’ particularly in the South-west and Northern axis of the country.

She said that consumption of such poisonous and intoxicating substance in guise of acquiring sex enhancing ‘Manpower’ is a shortcut to death.

She disclosed that the agency enforcement team has already arrested three of the culprits.

According to her, “ The Agency has swung into action and carried out intelligence and enforcement action. We have commenced a nationwide crackdown of all illegal manufacturers and distributors of these herbal preparations with a view to bringing perpetrators to book and minimise the usage of the substance.”

When asked about efforts being made by the agency to preempt the production and sale of these illicit substances, Adeyeye said that apart recovering several containers of the products from the culprits, NAFDAC has been synergising with herbal practitioners and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further deal with the situation.

The NAFDAC boss said that findings from various operations carried out revealed a dangerous trend in the use of such substances laced with high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis by people.

Speaking on the contents of the most of the products, Adeyeye said the agency discovered the usage of Hyergra 200 (Sildenafil Citrate tablet), Anafranil tablets (Clomipramine tablet 25mg) and Cannon Extra (Paracetamol 500mg+Caffeine 30mg) in the production room.

“The owner admitted that he dissolves the Hyergra 200, Cannon Extra and the Anafranil in a drum and mixes the content with boiled Kanafari, Garlic, Dundu, Marke, Hankufa, Sweetner and Sodium Benzoate to make up the Man Power preparation. Yet the label on the preparation read 100 percent Herbal.”

According to Adeyeye, people that consume these dangerous products cut across all genders and age groups particularly artisans, drivers, okada riders.

“Among the various forms of ‘Kurkura’ herbal preparations discovered in circulations were; ‘Five Minutes Power Herbs Medicine, Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture, Gamzaki Tradomedical Herbal Ventures, Barakallahu Multipurpose Herbal Mixture and Sabon Karfi Herbal Mixture.”

Adeyeye further explained that only Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture is registered, but that the producers laced it with unapproved substances that are injurious to the body.

On the composition of the substance, Adeyeye said Kurkura is an illicit product illegally consumed for the sole aim of getting intoxicated.

“The substance when abused can be harmful to the body organs such as the brain, kidney and liver. The damage to the kidney and liver cannot be overemphasised.

“This substance can cause irrational thinking, altered state of mind, which if taken by a driver can lead to road traffic accident with the attendant fatality consequences, or can lead to criminal behaviours such as rape, kidnapping and murder.