Lagos Agog for GOtv Boxing Night 26

After fans in Ibadan witnessed the last edition of the GOtv Boxing, the competition returns to Lagos and the country’s economic capital is already agog as fans look forward to witness another boxing showpiece billed for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, today.

Top on the card is the international featherweight challenge bout between London-based Taye “Esepor” Agbaje against Ghana’s Emmanuel “Agogo” Mensah.

Agbaje has indeed declared his excitement ahead of the fight and says he is in a killer mood as he gets ready to fight in Nigeria for the first time in three years.

The boxer, who has had fights in Bolton and Liverpool, said since his recent return to Nigeria, his fans have clamoured that he fights on GOtv Boxing Night bill.

“I can tell you that I’m happy to have this opportunity to fight at GOtv Boxing Night. I’m really excited and in a killer mood. I do not care who Emmanuel Mensah is. I will be victorious, and my victory will be a reward for my fans, who have expressed desire to see me at GOtv Boxing Night. GOtv has been good to boxers. I urge my fans to come to the venue of the show,” he said.

Esepor also said he is out to win the N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy again. If he does, he will not be the only one cash prize winner on the night, as the organisers have introduced a N500,000 prize for the runner-up to the best boxer.

GOtv Boxing Night 26 will also see the return of two famous names, Abolaji Rasheed, former WABU middleweight champion, and policeman Prince Nwoye who, respectively, will fight “Tanko” Suleiman and Funsho Moshood in the super welterweight and lightweight bouts.

The lightweight division will also see Samuel Adebayo face Bartholomew Abuchi, while Ayobami Azeez will take on Sodiq Oyakojo.

Stephen best boxer at the last edition, will take on Muritador Monyashau in a cruiserweight bout.

In the light welterweight category, Kabiru “KB Sniper” Salawu will try Yusuf Ogunbunmi for size, while the super bantamweight division has a pairing of Tosin “Soja Boy” Osaigbovo and Tajudeen Amusa. The show will be broadcast live on Supersport in 50 African countries.

Meanwhile, fans at the venue of the GOtv Boxing Night 26 stand the chance of going home with GOtv decoders.

The decoders which will come with a one-month subscription, provided by sponsors of the event, GOtv Nigeria, will be won via lucky dips to be held between bouts. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the show organisers, Flykite Productions.

According to the organisers, the decoders are the sponsors’ gesture of appreciation for the support the boxing fans have given the event since it debuted in November 2014.

“GOtv Boxing Night is the biggest ever intervention in the sport domestically and it has yielded results, providing boxers with a regular outlet for their skills, exposure to foreign boxing audiences, including promoters, and avenue for development.

“These results would have been impossible without the support of the fans, who troop out to cheer boxers and provide atmosphere at the various venues,” the statement said.