How to Brighten Your Car’s Yellowing Headlights

Are you having trouble seeing your headlights on a dark road? That yellowing on your headlights is Plastic/Polycarbonate oxidation. Start with Step 1 for two different methods to bring new life back into your old headlights.

Make a trip to your local auto parts store and pick up a headlight lens restorer.

Start off by washing the headlights and drying them. This should be done in the shade.

Apply the restorer in a small amount to a cotton towel and work it in deep small circles in a small area of your lens.

It should dry as you keep working it in.

repeat the process in the same spot and as it is dry, use a clean spot of the towel to buff away all remaining compound.

Now that you like the results, repeat the process to the entire headlight, keeping your working area small.

If you were not happy with the result, you have to move on to method 2.

Get what you will need. Method 2 requires wet/dry sandpaper (800grit & 1500grit), a spray bottle filled with clean water, dry cotton towels, and a clear coat spray paint that offers UV protection.

Wash your headlights. Once clean, spray a mist of water on the 800 grit paper and start working in a light/soft slow circle motion on one headlight. *keep the paper wet at all times and spray the lens to clear off the mess.

Repeat the process on the same lens with the 1500 grit paper. Wash the lens off and let it dry. It will look even worse than before. Once its fully dry, spray it in an even light coat of the clear spray paint following the instructions on the can. Remember to cover your car’s paint and all areas that may get paint overspray on them. Once the clear is dry, you can compare your brighter lens to your old one. Everyone says to just repeat the process on the other lens, but this is your chance to compare and decide if you want to replace or restore. It also gives you the bragging rights and ability to show loved ones the difference and what you can do.