How Paychatik name tag on crypto transactions will save you from risks

A fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange, Paychatik has disclosed why it’s the best platform for crypto users to build their portfolios by offering the best and most affordable crypto currency transaction fees.

Paychatik is a platform that has shown a solid and consistent dedication to meeting the needs of it’s customers. They ensure their platform is user friendly and regularly updated. Putting smiles on the faces of their customers is their top priority.

With Paychatik App, users can do so much. If you send to an external wallet you can’t use a name tag and you will pay a normal transaction fee but when sending to a Paychatik user you pay low fees.

Paychatik is also a crypto transaction platform where users can know verified users before sending out their payments.

The platform promises to provide the most secure, non-custodial trading platform that boasts thousands of subscribers already.

Theoder innocent okechukwu, the founder of Paychatik said his mission with the platform is to solve problems in the cryptocurrency markets such as swapping and transaction fees. he is a promising entrepreneur who is an asset to the fintech industry.

The chairman of Paychatik technologies plans to own a bank in the future and to enhance the Nigerian banking experience.

