Foodco Expands Reach, Open 16th Outlet in Ikoyi

BY Omolabake Fasogbon…

Foremost indigenous omnichannel retail platform, FoodCo has expanded its footprint in the Nigeria burgeoning retail business with its 16th outlet opened in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Ikoyi outlet is coming just months after the organisation extended its operations to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, and gradually spreading its tentacles to reach consumers across Nigeria.

The 16th store located at the newly completed Ikoyi Plaza, would make shopping easily accessible to shoppers in the vicinity, and also guarantees an exciting and convenient shopping for customers.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of FoodCo Nigeria, Ade Sun-Basorun stated that the new store was a fulfillment of the brand’s commitment towards bringing the lifestyle advantages of modern retail closer to the people.

He said: “This milestone is the continuation of a journey that began 40 years ago when our first store opened its doors to customers from a cornershop in Bodija, Ibadan. Till date, we can proudly say that the brand has successfully maintained its promise of delivering top quality at an affordable price, which has been one of the strong pillars of our growth.

“When we opened our first store, our motivation was to offer middle-class families a clean and convenient environment where they could shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. This motivation has since crystallized into an enduring mission to bring convenience and superior customer service that modern retail offers to our communities.”

He added that the Ikoyi store would house the organisation’s flagship supermarket, bakery, butchery, restaurant, grill and creamery under one roof.

He said, “It will stock a rich assortment of products including groceries, fresh and packaged foods, fruits and vegetables, toiletries, cosmetics, apparel and other household products.

“Customers are also guaranteed the choicest cut meats handled under strict quality assurance conditions. Our loyals who also prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes or offices can do so via any of our digital media channels or WhatsApp, while our dedicated FoodCo Delivery Service ensures that their items are dropped off right where they want it.”

Foodco’s Area Sales Manager, Ayodele Adio reiterated that the new store still retains the distinct attributes of the brand at ensuring value proposition to clients, offering best price as well as variety of products on a spot.