Eminent Nigerians Grace Margaret Obaigbena’s Funeral

The funeral service of Princess Margaret Obaigbena; mother of Chairman of THISDAY/ Arise Group, Nduka Obaigbena, is under way in Owa-Oyibu, Delta State.

At the funeral service holding at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Owa-Oyibu, Dioceses of Ika, are family members,  eminent Nigerians, including captains of industry, top government officials, media leaders, and prominent politicians.

The dignitaries include Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife; Ogun State Governor  Dapo Abiodun; Anambra State Governor Chukwuma  Soludo; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi;  Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; former Cross River Governor Donald Duke; former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Also at the funeral are Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and his wife,  Governor of Central Bank,  Mr. Godwin Emefiele, former Ogun State Governor Segun Osoba, Chairman of United Bank of Africa,  Mr. Tony Elemelu, Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, CEO of First Bank, Adesola Adeduntan,  Senior Advicate of Nigeria, Chief Wale Babalakin, Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu,  Senator James Manager, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Sanusi Daggash, Managing Director of AMCON, Ahned Kuru and Mr Segun Awolowo Jnr.

