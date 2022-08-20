Dr Stanley Uzochukwu meets Ghanaian Vice President Bawumia

Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu on Wednesday paid a familiarisation visit to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra, Ghana.

Uzochukwu is a young Nigerian successful businessman of high honour and reputation among African and Western elites who recently embarked on an Africa tour for business exploits.

Showing gratitude and appreciation to the Ghanaian VP, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu took to his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu to say that one of his best moments in Ghana was with Dr. Bawumi.

Uzochukwu described VP Bawumi as an inspiring leader in whom Africa was truly blessed.

He wrote: “One of my best moments was with the VICE PRESIDENT OF GHANA, His Excellency @mbawumia.

“I must say, His Excellency is such an inspiring leader with a rich wealth of knowledge and experience.

Africa is truly blessed!”

Uzochukwu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Uzochukwu is a youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu reaches out to hundreds of Nigerian youths in his annul youths programme – Access More With Stanel. He uses the programme to mentor and empower youths in different skills and start-ups. He also uses the annual programme to connect Nigerian youths with successful political and Business leaders for mentorship.

Among Dr Stanley’s African tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.