Beejay Sax Lifts Souls at Indigo O2 Live Concert

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Gospel minister, Beejay Sax has thrilled fans and lovers of gospel music at his just concluded ‘Beejay Sax Live in London’ praise and worship concert. The show which is in its first edition was held at the Indigo 02 and was a huge success, with the venue filled.

The event project managed and packaged by Akinlolu Jekins was ‘hot’ from start to finish, and everyone had an awesome time in the presence of God. The renowned saxophonist gave fans an unforgettable experience that won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Beejay Sax Live is a unique praise concert organised with the sole aim of bringing together individuals, young and old, irrespective of tongue, tribe, and status, to offer relentless praise to God.

BeeJay Sax who discovered his ministry while in secondary school and has since then transformed millions of lives around the world noted that his joy is found in the testimonies that come from his concerts.