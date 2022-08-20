 Bauchi Govt Rescues 69 Persons Abducted By Bandits, Raids their Hideouts

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Bauchi State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 69 persons that were abducted by bandits have been rescued by a combined effort of security agents and vigilantes, after raiding the bandits’ hideouts and intensifying patrols on their routes.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists on infiltration of bandits, kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the state.

According to him, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed took the bull by the horns by leading the battle against the activities of bandits when he visited the affected areas, adding that after commiserating with the people, the governor encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

“The governor equally boosted the morale of the council chairmen, vigilantes, traditional rulers, security personnel and all stakeholders. With the backing of the state government, we mobilised ourselves along with the security and vigilantes and stormed the forests fearlessly. We confronted the bandits and they fled but our men continued to advance towards them.

“The council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers are 69 and all of them were rescued. Many of them were brought and kept in Bauchi by their abductors, but we were able to secure their release and they have united with their families,” he said

The commissioner said that the governor partnered with his Taraba and Plateau states counterparts to intensify patrols along the routes followed by the bandits in their borders to frustrate their activities.

The commissioner who commended the vigilantes, security agencies and the affected communities, said that the dislodgement of the bandits would improve security in the areas that are terrorised by the bandits.

“Recently, we had strangers that came to the state with camels and cows, they are in Lame Burra forest. In a swift reaction, the government sent security personnel and government officials to know their mission in the state. “The government concluded that if they are good people, they will be allowed to stay, but if they are criminals, they will be sent away from the state,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the people of the state will vote for Governor Mohammed in the 2023 general elections, saying that the governor has created a niche for himself through his exemplary leadership qualities and execution of viable projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.