‘Assure’ Can’t Stand Alone

Ebere Wabara

“WE commend the President for taking the bold step, especially considering that he is not in (on) the same political platform with Adeleke.”

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) performed better than in (on) previous occasions.”

“West Africa (Africa’s) stability tied to free, fair, credible elections—Buhari”

“Awoniyi, Aribo EPL debut end (ends) in disappointment”

“ASUU strike: Buhari gives Adamu 2-weeks (either 2-week or 2 weeks’) ultimatum to resolve impasse with varsity unions”

“KLT Customs generates N23bn revenue, intercept (why the discord?) container of mosquito coils”

“Buhari unveils NNPC Ltd, assures of value with global best practices” Who did the President assure? ‘Assure’, definitely, cannot stand (function) alone or independently.

“Zara, Queen’s granddaughter, wins Olympics silver” 2022 Commonwealth Games (adjectival circumstance—only before noun): Olympic silver.

The Guardian of July 31 intervened this week with four flying contributions: “The CBN had, while injecting the fund to (into) to the sector, said that (sic)….”

“There is no doubt that the aviation industry is facing very severe financial crisis.” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: a very severe financial crisis or severe financial crises.

“…ageing aircrafts and high operating costs.” ‘Aircraft’ is non-count.

“Of all the first generation (a hyphen, please) universities, OAU is arguably the one that was able to preserve its known ideology for the longest.” I do not agree with the usage of ‘arguably’ by a majority of Nigerian writers. The explanation I got from one of the country’s frontline editors a fortnight ago was not convincing: when you have points to justify your claims, it becomes arguable and when there are no justifications, you employ ‘unarguably.’ If you are sure of your statement, make it declarative by jettisoning ‘arguably.’ And if you are unsure, do not make claims. If you do, be ready to argue it elsewhere when confronted (not in your contribution). For the avoidance of doubt, ‘arguable’ (adjective) and its adverb (arguably) mean: ‘…for which good, if not necessarily convincing, reasons may be found/open to doubt/not certainly, but reasonably held to be.’ (Source: THE NEW LEXICON WEBSTER’S DICTIONARY OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE, 2020) My grouse about this excerpt is the intrinsic element of doubt.

“Guinea elected a president in an election that witnessed series of crises and postponements.” (Blueprint, July 23) The long road to democracy: a series of crises and postponements.

THISDAY of July 19 contained a gaffe: “In one breathe, there are those who are still….” Take a fresh breath before we continue.

“…it was a soothing balm.” (THE GUARDIAN, July 19) What else do balms do apart from soothing?

The next three blunders are from THISDAY of July 20: “It is however a consensus opinion that the home, that is parents, should bear the prime responsibility of introducing the subject.” For grammatical sanity, jettison ‘opinion’ from the extract.

“The occasion was held in Victoria Island.” Get it right: on Victoria Island.

“The accused policeman was said to have actually demanded for N10,000 before he was….” Simply yank away ‘for’ from the excerpt.

“Lawan advocates for more states” ‘Advocacy’ in the verbal context does not take ‘for’.

“Two arrested over heroin seizure at Lagos Port” (THISDAY, July 20) Very soon, I will arrest THISDAY editors for (not over) juvenile mistakes.

The July 30 edition of THE NATION ON SATURDAY entertained four unwholesome lines: “…she opens up on how she gained entry into the world of make-belief….” Grammar is not make-believe.

“…the food situation in the continent….” Classical writing: on the continent

“Conspicuously absent at the wedding reception was former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and his children….” Three issues: ‘Conspicuously absent’ is sheer illiteracy! (Absent at the….). ‘Military president’ can only come from a confused head. We can talk of military leader or military ruler (not the contradictory and vexatious extract). Finally, IBB and his children deserve plural treatment (were, not was).

THE NATION of July 23 offered its readers an incorrect line: “…Ciroma will continue to advocate for a Northern president.” Delete ‘for’ in the interest of our diseased democracy.

“Producing ice-blocks without tears” (Source: as above) English without tears: ice cubes (not blocks).

Nigerian Tribune of June 30 advertised two offensive lines: “Unfortunately, the reality in Nigeria today is: who will throw the first stone?” The hard fact: cast the first stone. Some expressions are fixed/stock—not subject to any rewriting or editing in whatever circumstance.

“Customs intercept tanker load (what happened to the hyphen?) of drugs” The Nigeria Customs Service is an entity. So, NCS intercepts….

“A masquerade cooling off with pure water after a street show….” (BUSINESSDAY, July 23) Just this: sachet (or packaged) water. ‘Pure water’ is Nigerian English and smacks of cerebral infantilism.

THISDAY of July 3 contained two blunders: “…is aspiring for the gubernatorial (governorship, preferably) seat in the state under (on) the platform of ANPP.”

“Fayemi orders for reduction of fees at UNAD” Let us delete ‘for’ in the interest of scholarship.

FEEDBACK

THANKS for your very educative column. It is a shame that newspapers publish all these gaffes. What is the work of their editors? I used to advise students to read novels, magazines and newspapers. Not anymore! (Dr. Inyang Etoh, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State)

YOUR lengthy reaction to the anonymous respondent on the issue of the count and uncountable nature of ‘property’ was rather gratuitous, as his assertion on the subject must be a reflection of his shallow knowledge of English language. At best, he should have been referred to the dictionary meanings of the word as you did in your paragraph two, and hope that he and others like him would learn something this time. Considering the plethora of ludicrous assumptions and views of the numerous arm-chair critics that abound in Nigeria on every subject under the sun—from football to astrology—are you prepared to be upset every week? Do not allow anyone to frustrate your laudable efforts. (Max Uzor/Abuja/07067789391) .