Ashimalowo Hosts Gathering of Champions Conference

The annual Christian conference tagged ‘International Gathering of Champions’ hosted by Pastor Mathew Ashimalowo of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) begins on Wednesday, August 24.

The five-day meeting at the KICC Prayer City in London will feature other seasoned Christian leaders like; Dr. Bill Winston – Founder, Bill Winston Ministries, Pastor, Living Word Christian Centre, Pastor T.D. Jakes – Founder, The Potters House Church, Pastor Dr. Mensa Otabil – Founder of International Central Gospel Church headquartered in Accra, Ghana and Bishop Tudor Bismark – founder and senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Other ministers of God expected at the teaching programme in Pastor Jerry Eze – Senior Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo – Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and Dipo Oluyomi – Chief Executive Officer/ Senior Management Team KICC.

Running under the broad theme, ‘Limitless’, the conference will feature morning, afternoon and evening sessions daily with a good dose of gospel music performance by artistes like Todd Delaney, Spinach, Noel Robinson, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Nathaniel Bassey and Chioma Jesus. Registered attendees have been promised pre-event benefits such as one e-book from Pastor Mathew and access to 12 sessions of the School of Ministry.