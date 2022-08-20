Accord Guber Candidate Berates APC, PDP for Failing Nigerians

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Mohammed Bara’u Tanimu, has disclosed that it will be preposterous for Nigerians desirous of development to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Tanimu, who made the assertion yesterday at a press conference in Katsina, said the leading political parties have failed Nigerians and have nothing new to offer that will curtail the nation’s myriad of security and economic challenges.

Describing both the APC and PDP as the same content in different bottles that had disappointed Nigerians over the years, Tanimu argued that “we rely on them to give us what we desire but they have failed us so they have nothing new to offer to Nigerians in 2023.”

He, however, explained that he joined the Katsina State governorship race in order to rescue the state from its current multifaceted security and economic challenges and revamp the education sector for peace, learning and socio-economic prosperity in the state.

The governorship candidate reiterated that what the state needs at the movement is sustainable peace and good governance devoid of undemocratic principles, injustice, unfairness and lack of transparency and accountability.

He debunked speculations that the party has no structures at the state level, saying it has all the needed prerequisites and structural framework to unseat the ruling APC in the forthcoming polls.

“Katsina needs good governance that will ensure justice, fairness, accountability and all other aspects that are enshrined in the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But the truth is that some of these things we are lacking in the state as a result of the leadership that we produce so people have to be conscious and vote wisely in the next general election.

“Our vision is to transform Katsina State par excellence in security, education and infrastructural development within the span of our stewardship as a servant leader. The mission therefore is to provide honest, good governance and purposeful leadership.”