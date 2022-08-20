A Celebration of Eedris Abdulkareem

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Social crusader and music star, Eedris Abdulkareem’s health challenges are no secret in the public domain. The veteran rapper was recently diagnosed with kidney failure. To give support to him, his friends and colleagues in the industry gathered last Saturday at Freedom Park, Lagos to draw awareness to his health condition.

The event celebrated the singer’s impact and achievements and was tagged “Towards 2023, The Role of Artistes in Making our Lives Matter”. One of the objectives of the Eedris Abdulkareem colloquium was to help draw more attention to his health challenges. It was noted that Eedris is one of the few artistes consistently using their music to criticize and demand good governance.

One of his most popular songs, “Jaga Jaga”, which targeted government, was released in 2004, under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. It pitched him against then president Obasanjo as the government banned the track shortly after it was released. And since then, the singer has remained “Obasanjo’s best friend”, a mantra Eedris figuratively refrains often.

The song bemoans corruption, suffering and political assassinations in Nigeria. To date, the music still resonates, and the message it conveys still holds sway. The Eedris recent meeting was graced by friends and colleagues of the veteran rapper, including; Dede Mabiaku, Ara, Sam Uche Anyamele, Jude Orhorha, Jahman Anikulapo and record label owner Kenny Ogungbe.

The veteran music executive Kenny Ogungbe, who nurtured Eedris career under his music label (Kennis Music), said of the rapper: “Any day to celebrate Eedris Abdulkareem is a beautiful day; it’s a day to celebrate a legend and a king. Let’s celebrate our legends while they’re alive. I was his best man on his wedding day. Since he got married, he has only ever been with one woman.”

The convener of the Eedris Abdulkareem colloquium, Ayo Ganiu, the executive producer of Unchained Vibes Africa, used the event to call on artistes to use their music to sensitize the general public while also calling on the artistic community to become more active in civic responsibility. Ayo Ganiu had this to say about Eedris Abdulkareem: “He is one of the few artistes still alive who uses their art to influence government.”

Eedris Abdulkareem, for over 20 years he’s been in the music industry, is well-known for consistently being the voice of the voiceless and echoing the cries of the ordinary Nigerian people and even artists.

The artiste’s management, Lakreem Entertainment revealed the rapper had been undergoing dialysis at St Nicholas hospital in Lagos. He would undergo kidney transplant soon. They called for prayers from fans and concerned Nigerians on behalf of the singer.