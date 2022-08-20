  • Saturday, 20th August, 2022

 2023: Obi, Soludo Hold Closed Door Meeting

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday met in Awka.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors at the Anambra State Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area lasted for about two hours.

The reason for the meeting was not made known to journalists, as both leaders declined press interviews at the end of the session.

It was however believed that their meeting had to do with the presidential election of 2023.

Just a week ago, Soludo had in an address accused Igbos of playing politics with the heart, rather than the brain every four years. He said it was high time Igbo people came together to build a synergy with other parts of the country, if they must take a shot at the presidency.

Some political watchers had interpreted the speech to mean that he was opposed to the presidential bid of Obi, but yesterday’s closed door meeting left everyone guessing.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Christian Aburime, in a terse press statement on the visit failed to state their discussions. 

Aburime said, “Both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterwards, Mr. Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo on the other hand, welcomed Mr Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the state and wished him well on his presidential bid as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

