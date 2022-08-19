WHD: Sulaiman-Ibrahim Felicitates With NCFRMI Staff, Humanitarian Workers

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated with staff of the commission, developmental partners and all humanitarian workers in the country as the world marks 2022 World Humanitarian Day.

In a statement on Friday, She applauded all humanitarian workers for their dedication, discipline and diligence to their duties in robustly scaling up humanitarian responses at different levels.

She appealed to leaders and policy makers at all levels to pay attention to inequalities that results from displacement, adding that they are major drivers of insecurity and other socio- economic problems.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner also stated that while addressing root causes of global Humanitarian crisis, there is a crucial need to address the consequences with a developmental focal lense.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed also that within the context of global perspectives, humanitarian workers and policy makers must be strong advocates of Safe, Orderly and regular migration for Development.

She thanked the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farooq for her commitment in ensuring great synergy and coordination of the humanitarian sector, her leadership and mentoring.

Addressing President Muhammadu Buhari as Number 1 Humanitarian President, Sulaiman-Ibrahim,highlighted the President’s resolve and sincerity of purpose towards providing succour for the vulnerable and his focus towards ensuring they build back better, having a sense of belonging and are able to contribute meaningfully to society, adding that history would be kind to his resounding legacy.

The theme for this year’s Humanitarian Day is ‘It Takes A Village’.