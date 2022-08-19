Waje Advocates for Improved Primary Healthcare Services in Nigeria



Anyone who knows Waje can attest to how passionate and vocal she is about healthcare improvement in Nigeria. The award-winning singer has again expressed significant worry over the country’s substandard primary healthcare provision.

Waje voiced her concerns in response to a recent health report that reveals the devastating nature of primary healthcare in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Waje, who recently released her 4th Studio album, said that the report’s frightening results validate what most Nigerians already know about the country’s healthcare system.

According to her: “I have visited Primary Healthcare facilities and was shocked by the state of facilities and equipment. I have witnessed the impact of poor health services on the lives of ordinary Nigerians; I have met families who lost mothers and wives during childbirth, shared in their grief, cried with them, and mourned with them. I cannot, in good conscience, experience all that and not raise my voice to advocate for improvement. Millions of Nigerians are dying because they can’t get basic health care. This needs to be fixed as soon as possible.”

Recall how, years ago, Waje demonstrated her passion for quality healthcare by collaborating with an international organization, ONE Campaign, to demand more government actions to ensure that all Nigerians, particularly the poorest, have access to quality primary health care. Waje’s effort, including meeting with then Senate President Bukola Saraki, led to the first budgetary provision for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

She said she is considering taking friends to visit some of these health facilities, meet the wonderful health workers who work under difficult conditions, and engage state government officials on improving health outcomes in the states.

She urged Nigerians to check out the health report at http://sphcn.ng/ to learn more about primary healthcare situations in their states and use the findings to demand better health services from their governments.