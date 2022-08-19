Tinubu’s Group Backs Umahi for Senate

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A presidential support group of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu known as Patriotic Movement for Asiwaju 2023 (PMA), has declared total support for the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for his senatorial ambition.

The group noted that the infractions caused in the party in the state by the former aspirant, Mrs Ann Agom Eze, was unfortunate, anti-party and diversionary.

In a statement issued by the Acting South East Zonal Coordinator and Ebonyi State Coordinator, Mr Darlington Okpoto, the group noted that Umahi, has performed creditably as governor and would represent the zone well in the National Assembly.

He added that Umahi would be influential in the South-east to garner support and votes for the presidential candidate of the APC.

“We have reviewed the political situation in Ebonyi State, especially, as it concerns the contentious Senatorial ticket of Ebonyi South, where the Governor, David Umahi, won during the rescheduled primary after the voluntary withdrawal of the former winner, Austin Umahi and the Second runner, Mrs Ann Agom Eze.

“Ordinarily, the litigation and media trials of the case are needless because a vacuum had been credited before Governor Umahi won the ticket. We, therefore ,appeal to Mrs Agom Eze to sheath her sword and allow peace reign so that APC will be focused on the task of winning the 2023 general election.

“It is also unfortunate that members of the opposition party have cashed into the imbroglio to create tension and distract our party ahead of 2023 general election. PMA is highly committed to ensuring that Asiwaju Tinubu gets the highest votes in the South East,” Okpoto said.