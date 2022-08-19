Road Construction: NDDC Boss Lauds Buhari, Umana for Support

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Interim Administrator, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Efiong Akwa, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, for supporting the commission to deliver on its mandate.

Akwa gave the commendation at the official commissioning of 3.6-kilometre Okansu Community Road and bridges in Ogba/Egbema, Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He assured that the commission would continue to deliver quality projects for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region, and charged the communities served by the road to ensure that they played their part to protect and maintain the project.

Akwa, who was accompanied by the directors of the NDDC, urged the people to appreciate Buhari and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs for their determined support that ensured that the region enjoyed better environment and good living style.

He also commended the youths of Okansu for being very peaceful and providing the enabling environment for the project contractor to complete work on the road in a record time.

He also commended the contractor for doing a good job and thanked the community for appreciating the efforts of the commission and promised that other impactful projects would be built in the area.

He said: “Because you appreciate our efforts, more projects will be executed here in due course. We are currently building a 1.8-km concrete pavement road in your community and we will also intervene to rehabilitate your primary school.”

The NDDC boss said that the commission would continue to execute projects that would enhance living conditions in the Niger Delta communities.

He assured that the projects would stand the test of time, given the difficult terrain in the region, and add value to the lives of the people.

In appreciation, the Okansu community through its Community Development Chairman, Mr. Clement Eke, praised the NDDC for promptly responding to their distress call and building a standard road and bridges in the area.

They remarked that the completion of the road and bridges had increased economic and social activities between them and their neighbours.

They added: “The community is now more peaceful as both young and old people are now busy with one economic activity or the other, including an easier access to our farmlands.”