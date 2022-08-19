Positioning  African Startups for the Next Level

Mary Nnah

From accommodation to Agrotech, fashion, engineering, education, retail, and storytelling, African startups are taking Africa to the next stage of her glory and taking Nigeria to a whole new level. Every one of them needs proper funding and willing investors to push them forward to achieve their goals to the last point and more.

It is to this end that Lagos Business School (LBS), the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University, is throwing its weight behind 27 new startups that will positively affect Nigeria in the future.

These startups were part of the Lagos business school accelerator and they were hand-picked for the excellent service they provide.

The new startups include Hostel. Ng, NITEON, Pillplus, Qiqi farms, Gorggies Empire, Obasphere, Millercor Industries Ltd, Stemsbridge, Onedabrand Design Agency, AfriCAD Alliance, Openhouse, Famebirds, and ProSkillz Academy.

Others are DunDun Communications, The Brand Builders Consulting Agency, Shel, Luppon, Looptel, Trade Lenda, Stemford, FirstPointConnect Limited, Fabriceight, Winniecense Fragrance Nigeria, Alliance QED, Teinye Boyle Studios, and WaresPlanet.

The programme tagged, Growth Africa Startup (GAS), has Tony Nwose founder of Niteon as one of the benefactors of the programme.

He said, “Africa is a continent with very promising resources which include talents, like the sands of the oceans. Start-ups rise regularly in Africa putting African nations on the global economic stage as an asset and sky-rocketing the value of African youths.

“Most people say it’s impossible to succeed in Africa, especially in Nigeria but these startups are proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking and brilliant. They work tirelessly to make sure that the tarnished name of Nigeria is restored and Nigeria is brought back to her full glory”, he noted further.