Group Takes Campaign on Violence-free Polls to Abuja Parks, Police Stations

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Global Peace Foundation (GPF) in collaboration with Centre For Peace Advocacy Development, has taken a campaign to Police stations and motor parks in Abuja to ensure a violence free election in 2023,

The foundation, said the campaign was to ensure that the motor Parks were safe for travellers before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Speaking when the organisations visited the FCT Police Commissioner’s office and Jabi Motor Park in Abuja, yesterday, the country representative of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said they held the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in high esteem and wanted them to play a part in ensuring a peaceful transition next year.

Hayab said, “In the next few months, there will be an election. During elections, people used to travel. We want the motor parks to be a safe place for Nigerians who might be traveling to vote.

“We know that your men may not be the problem but hoodlums can take advantage of the motor parks to cause mayhem if there is no sensitisation.

“That’s why we are working with this organisation to get your assurance that the garage will be a safe place. We want to visit every motor park to ensure we sensitise the people to ensure that the electoral process ends well.”

According to Hayab, Nigerians needed to know that even if they were traveling, the motor parks were safe.