  • Friday, 19th August, 2022

Entries for the 2022 MTN Foundation/MUSON Scholarship Programme Closes Sunday 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

By Vanessa Obioha

MTN Foundation has commenced calls for entries for the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) scholarship programme 2022. The scholarship, currently in its 16th year, is an annual award that provides young talented and eligible Nigerians with an opportunity to study music for two years at the leading music academy in Nigeria, MUSON, for an internationally recognised Diploma in music on graduation.

Since its inception in 2006 and partnering with MUSON, MTN Foundation has fully funded and supported over 400 music scholars. In addition to the scholarship, MTN Foundation has installed a fully equipped digital studio, a music lab with laptops, and modern musical equipment.

“Music is a universal form of expression. Many young Nigerians lack access to affordable and quality music education. Seeing our young scholars succeed in many genres of music around the world has been motivating. We call on talented young Nigerians to maximise this opportunity,” said the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya.

Entries will close on August 21, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.