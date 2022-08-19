Entries for the 2022 MTN Foundation/MUSON Scholarship Programme Closes Sunday 

By Vanessa Obioha

MTN Foundation has commenced calls for entries for the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) scholarship programme 2022. The scholarship, currently in its 16th year, is an annual award that provides young talented and eligible Nigerians with an opportunity to study music for two years at the leading music academy in Nigeria, MUSON, for an internationally recognised Diploma in music on graduation.

Since its inception in 2006 and partnering with MUSON, MTN Foundation has fully funded and supported over 400 music scholars. In addition to the scholarship, MTN Foundation has installed a fully equipped digital studio, a music lab with laptops, and modern musical equipment.

“Music is a universal form of expression. Many young Nigerians lack access to affordable and quality music education. Seeing our young scholars succeed in many genres of music around the world has been motivating. We call on talented young Nigerians to maximise this opportunity,” said the Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya.

Entries will close on August 21, 2022.