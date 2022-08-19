BuyLetLive In Capacity Expansion, Names New COO

Mary Nnah

Leading Online Real-Estate platform, BuyLetLive has expanded its team with the latest appointment of a new Chief Operations Officer, Modupe Agbolahan to its management team.

An astute leader with business acumen in real estate and property marketing, Agbolahan brings onboard a wealth of experience in building sustainable stakeholder partnerships and brand loyalty.

Until recently, she was the Assistant General Manager at Realhouse Communications Limited where she delivered rapid market adoption of Castles Lifestyle Magazine and grew the portfolio to N100M Annual Recurring Revenue. Agbolahan led the team to achieve excellent customer service to over 10,000 real estate practitioners earning the title “Nigeria’s premier real estate magazine”.

Announcing the onboarding, the Chief Strategy Officer, Olorunsola Awolola, said, Agbolahan’s appointment will support the accelerated execution of BuyLetLive’s ambition and 3 year growth trajectory to dominate the Market through Partnerships and excellent Customer experience.

“As a real estate marketplace, BuyLetLive is a safe meeting point for stakeholders in the ecosystem. Our users are at the core of everything we do. It is why we harness resources from the best available to ensure we deliver on our promise”.

“I am very happy to be joining this family. I have seen the active commitment and passion of the teams to address user pain points in property search for Shortlet, annual lease and outright purchases. The team relies on profound market insight, adopting user research for concrete strategy. All that we do is from a place of commitment to our customers. I am ecstatic to be a part of this and we will do ground breaking things!”

Agbolahan has a wealth of experience in commercial strategy, consumer marketing, customer service, brand building and customer analytics, a great addition, especially with the massive growth the platform has recorded since its launch in November 2021.

As the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe will oversee marketing and operations, while Olorunsola will now oversee technology and product developments. This promotes BuyLetLive’s goal as a proptech solution to make property search easier.

At the recent press conference, Olorunsola announced the release of the BuyLetLive Mobile App and stated other plans in the blueprint for improved property search: ‘We started operations 8 months ago with only the web application. This was a deliberate approach to understand our users. More importantly, we needed to study their pain points and build what really is of value to them. We are happy to announce that the app will improve agent upload sessions by 40%. Of course, for those who request a more personal touch, we have a dedicated customer service team and an active web chat to directly receive feedback, enquiries, and special requests from customers.’

BuyLetLive’s mission is to simplify, digitize and streamline the buying, selling and rental experience for the real estate ecosystem in a user-friendly interface, using top-quality photos to view. They give prospects peace of mind by verifying agents on the platform and offer VAS services that ensure that their customers find the process of searching and settling into their new homes seamless.