Burger King Opens Fourth Outlet in Festac

Vanessa Obioha

Popular American hamburger fast-food franchise, Burger King (BK), recently added a new outlet to the Festac community in Lagos.

The launch records it as the fourth in the state following a Victoria Island debut last year in November as well as introducing new stores in Yaba, and Ikeja in the past few months.

Through an elaborate ceremony fashioned to engage families, BK rolled out the red carpet to foodies in the environs to experience its unique tasting burger options. Punctuated with popular music, fun games and prizes, and discounted food items, the opening day recorded an impressive turnout.

Speaking at the event, Operations Manager, Burger King, Nigeria, Elie Youssef revealed the brand’s goal of satisfying consumers.

“After the first restaurant we opened on Victoria Island, everyone who came to try out our food was more than satisfied with the quality of the food. This is based on the comments that we have received so far. To maintain such feedback, we are trying to keep this level of high standards.”

Youssef revealed plans by the brand to compete favourably by catering to local palates.

“We are trying to find a lot of varieties inspired by local food. For example, the suya sauce in a sandwich, and as well as working on other flavours in 2023. It will be all about variety, and hopefully, everybody will be satisfied,” he concluded.

Commenting on the launch, Marketing Manager, Burger King, Nigeria, Ebun Victoria shared that the company is appreciative of how much it has been able to achieve in such a short period with its loyal customers.

“Besides the fact that Burger King is already a force to be reckoned with globally, we pride ourselves in consistency, quality offerings, and quality services to serve the needs of our customers. This approach, so far, has helped us achieve our goals, and we also see them taking us even farther.”

Provided all goes well, another outlet is expected to launch in the upcoming months in Lekki, with plans already in motion to penetrate the Abuja market with two new outlets.