2023: Pan-Nigeria Group Wants  Inspiring, Accountable Leaders

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



As the 2023 general election inches closer, a group that advocates for good governance, the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN), has urged the electorate to ensure the emergence of inspiring and accountable leaders at all levels of governance.

The group, which was birthed in 2015 as a non-governmental organisation with a pan-Nigeria outlook and objectives, has continued to provide political and democratic advisory services from the electoral process through the governance structure in order to make way for a new Nigeria.

In a press release issued by Abia State Coordinator of PAN, Hon. Amarachukwu Kalu, said that it remained committed to changing the dynamics and expectations of Nigerians hence its belief that the choices of candidates at all levels must be those that would inspire citizens’ confidence.

“With an articulated 37 year strategic programme, the organisation has pursued a vision to enthrone a “New Nigeria’’ that is driven by patriotic, purposeful and exemplary leadership, supported by strong institutions and encouraged by patriotic citizenship,” Kalu said.

However, the organisation noted that citizens must drive the process for the enthronement of good leadership by using their votes wisely “as weapon for political and economic liberation from those many have described as rent-seeking political elites.”

Zeroing in on Abia State, the organisation stated that the emergence of a high quality leadership in 2023 is very necessary as the state “is arguably the most horrible across the South-east geopolitical zone.”

While acknowledging that “eminently qualified” governorship candidates have entered the Abia political space jostling to become the next chief executive of the state in 2023, PAN said that the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti, has the capacity to fix Abia.

“Our duty in Progressives Ambassadors of Nigeria is to identify patriots, encourage credible aspirations and draw citizens’ attention to exemplary qualities in individuals who present themselves for elective offices.

“One man that reflects the core values of patriotism, industry, exemplary and responsible leadership and most focused and prepared for the onerous task is Dr. Alex Otti, a firm believer in the New Abia project,” PAN said.

The organisation said that Otti “comes with a distinct pedigree as an accomplished banker with track record of excellence, experienced economist, outstanding entrepreneur, profound philanthropist and politician with no moral or character deficits.”

The organisation stated that “more than anything else, Abians needed restoration of confidence and public trust in governance, revival and stabilisation of the economy, revamping of industrial development towards massive reduction of unemployment.”

It also called for “careful cleaning-up of the system gravely riddled with corruption, reduction of hunger and revival of dying souls daily tortured by backlogs of pending salary arrears, restoration of security, among others.”