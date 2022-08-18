VP releases 2021 multiple indicator cluster survey, national immunization coverage report

Folalumi Alaran

The vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has released Nigeria’s 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and National Immunisation Coverage Survey (NICS) report, which contains accurate data to track the position of women and children in Nigeria.

Vice President who was represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, noted that the outcome of the report will enable the government to re-strategise and scale up vaccination efforts to ensure total coverage of the entire population in need.

She assured that the government will continue to strengthen all sectors of the economy to ensure a balanced development at the national and sub-national levels of governance.

A statement issued by UNICEF Communication Officer Borno state, Mrs Folashade Adebayo, and made accessible to journalists in Maiduguri, Tuesday, said the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNICEF jointly launched the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey/ National Immunisation Coverage.

It was also mentioned that UNICEF created the MICS, a household survey, to help nations bridge data gaps for tracking indicators of human development in general and the circumstances of women and children in particular.

Meanwhile, the finance minister noted that the survival rates of children depend on access to immunisation with the largest proportion of low immunisation in Nigeria recorded in the Northern region.

She said: “Honourable ministers, heads of development partners, and distinguished ladies and gentlemen it is instructive to state that improving the survival rates among children depends on their access to routine immunisation.

“Despite the tenacity of the permanent health care workers conducting routine immunisation across the country, we still have low immunisation coverage with the largest proportion emanating from the northern part of our country.

The statement also said the report has evolved over the years to respond to changing data needs, expanding from 28 indicators in the first round in 1999 to 200 in its current sixth while the Study found out that exclusive breastfeeding rate increased from 24 per cent to 34 per cent and nearly 60 per cent of Nigerian children are now registered at birth with civil authorities.

“Using the data to monitor progress towards our collective commitments to children and families, and inform future action is critical if we must leave no one behind,” the statement added.

In his comments, the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBS, Adeyemi Adeniran said: “The 2021 Nigeria MICS-NICS report provides evidence-based data for all key stakeholders to prioritise quality services for children and women with higher efficiency and effectiveness.

He also added that “As we build back better from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MICS-NICS survey provides evidence to shape interventions and focus resources in a way that helps children and their families reach their full potential.

The UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, in his comment, noted that the findings of the survey will help guide the federal and state governments to identify “where more support and funds need to be wisely allocated and utilised.”

“Data is critical for effective budgeting and decision making – and the data from these surveys together paint a picture of the situation for children and families in Nigeria,” he said.