Suspended Anambra LG Chairman  Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon. Mbazulike Iloka, who was earlier suspended by Governor Chukwuma Soludo over complicity in the death of his wife, Chidiebere Iloka has been arrested.

Iloka, who was sworn in as chairman of the local government area, less than a week before the death of his wife was removed, following allegations of wife battery, which led to her death.

Though Iloka had long denied being responsible for the death of his wife, claiming that he had never touched her, and that she slipped and fell, while serving him food, hitting her head on a concrete wall.

A source confirmed that the suspended chairman, who is popularly known as Mba Mba, is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Awka, Anambra State, under charges of culpable homicide.

His arrest, it was gathered, was as a result of a petition by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Monday addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police command has confirmed the arrest of Iloka.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said: “He is in our custody now and I urge the members of the public to be patient as the autopsy shall prove the cause of the wife death. Meanwhile investigation is still ongoing”

HURIWA had in a press release earlier issued after the suspension of the chairman urged the Anambra State Police Command to arrest him, saying his suspension was not enough.

The group said the state government must ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the LG boss beyond his suspension.