Standard Chartered Enhances Fixed Income Offering

 Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has changed the face of investing in Fixed Income Products by enhancing the offering to allow clients invest in the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds with as little as USD 20,000 and in multiples of USD 20,000 thereafter.

Previously, the standard offering for investing in FGN Eurobonds was capped at US$200,000, however the Bank is providing a solution that enables clients to invest and achieve their financial goals.

With the Fractionalized Eurobonds, more clients can enjoy regular coupon payments, stable cash flow, and easy access to the principal value of their investment at maturity.

Speaking on the offering, Head of Wealth Management Nigeria & West Africa, Lanre Olajide, said, “At Standard Chartered Bank, our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity. The Fractionalized Bonds offering is yet another way of demonstrating our dedication to this promise. A significant A number of clients want to enjoy the benefits of investing in the Federal Government of Nigeria Eurobonds and with our new proposition we are truly delighted that we can now help our clients actualize their goals and investment objectives.’’

