Soraya, Nigerian Startup Smartphone Brand, Launches Next Year

Soraya Technologies Limited, a Nigerian start-up company that visualises, plans, designs, manufactures and distributes mobile – smart hand-held phone devices, and accessories will launch its Soraya brand of smartphones into the Nigerian, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Middle East mobile phone markets in third quarter of 2023.

Friday Yange, founder/CEO of the company in a recent statement at its Oregun office in Lagos, Nigeria, said that “over the years Africa has benefited from technological innovation from other regions of the world without corresponding contribution. He believes that Africa has a lot of talents and can contribute immensely to global technology advancements. The starting point of this advancement”, he asserts, is the building of strong brands by African entrepreneurs.

According to him “The role of brand has changed over the years, from the traditional focus on consumer satisfaction and corporate performance to meeting stakeholder’s expectations, to a point where they become a measuring rod for the health of a nation’s economic growth and development. With the encroachment of globalization in all aspects of our lives, the business and economic world have become more competitive for resources more than ever before. One of the critical elements of this competition is the creation of strong brands.” 

