Scanfrost unveils new inverter series of Air conditioners and Washing machines



Scanfrost, an electronics appliance company has launched new Genmate series inverter air conditioners and washer dryer laundry into the Nigerian market with eco-friendly low running costs and up to 70 percent energy saving.



These products are manufactured in Nigeria are compatible with small capacity generators to maintain a lifestyle of comfort with convenience consumers.



Maneesh Nanda, managing director, New Home Distributions Africa Limited said the Scanfrost brand has been offering for more than 3 decades to customers the best quality products and after sales service through its vast network of service centres pan Nigeria.

MD also stated that the focus for the company in the coming weeks and months will be on launching similar lines of new and exciting products with specific focus being on the inverter range.



MD further emphasized “We are very excited on launching these new Genmate inverter air conditioners and inverter washer dryer laundry. In today’s scenario consumers are seeking out alternatives that are energy efficient, durable. low maintenance and have low cost of operations and Scanfrost is bringing exactly such products into their stable,”



Nitin Nambudiri, head of marketing, New Home Distribution (Africa) Limited said considering the post pandemic focus on personal health, the new 2 in 1 Inverter Washer-Dryer Laundry has a special Spa-care feature that removes 99.9 percent bacteria; ensures hygienic dry laundry; heat pump drying that makes cloth fluffier.



“Genmate series of Inverter air conditioners are 1HP, 1.5HP and 2HP split range are compatible with 1.5KVA~3KVA generators.

He further said Scanfrost is among the most reliable and preferred brand with widest range of products in home and kitchen appliances and enjoys high patronage among its millions of Nigerian consumers.



“Nigerians can continue to enjoy fresh air, maximum cooling and reliable comfort with as little as a small capacity generator.



Also speaking at the occasion Mr. Mohit Dhawan and Mr. Amit Jamloki, the Channel Heads for Sales Business reiterated the belief that these new scanfrost products will be well acceptable in the channel because of the mentioned features and consumer benefits.