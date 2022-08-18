Onabule’s Death, Bad Birthday Gift to Me, Says Babangida

•Buhari, Abiodun, Fayemi mourn late journalist

Deji Elumoye and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday, described the passing of his former Chief Press Secretary, Chief Duro Onabule, as a bad birthday gift.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have joined other Nigerians to mourn Onabule, saying he contributed immensely through his profession to the development of the country.

Babangida, who turned 81 years yesterday described Onabule’s death as a rude shock and bad birthday gift for him, even as he condoled with the family of the deceased.

In a statement personally signed, Babangida wrote, “This morning’s news of the passing on of Chief Duro Onabule came to me as a rude shock. It was a bad birthday gift for me this year; my 81st year on mother earth. I didn’t believe the news until I compared notes with a few of my friends, who confirmed the sad news.

“I am downcast, wondering why my “triple Chief” didn’t give me a chance to say, goodbye. Nigeria has lost a colossus, a wordsmith, a walking encyclopaedia, a reservoir of knowledge and a rich chronicler of history, whose worldview is defined by sheer intellect, content and character.

“Nigeria has lost Chief Duro Onabule. He was an epitome of what the Yorubas would refer to as “Omoluabi”, due to his spartan lifestyle, discipline, knack for excellence, uncommon patriotism and remarkable and unalloyed loyalty to friends, associates, colleagues and fellow professionals. He was not just my Adviser-in-Chief, he was one of our brain boxes, in and out of office.

“Triple Chief, as I fondly called him, had a rich sense of recall of historical dates, remarkable events and notable landmarks, each time he needed to reflect on our trajectory. Aside from being a resourceful writer, who maintained a very didactic column in Daily Sun newspaper till his death, Chief Duro was always a delight each time we had to engage in intellectual discourse face to face. His sense of humor was profound.

“His communication skills were distinctive. His ability to dissect and interrogate issues was second to none. He has historical dates at the tip of his fingers. As an avid reader of his weekly column, I learnt so much about subject matters that also helped me to assail my understanding of Nigeria’s complexities. While in government, Duro was the first to reach me daily to discuss reports and happenings in the country.

“He was a Chief Press Secretary par excellence. He was exemplary. He was punctual and adopted the military way of doing things, especially time management. His rich experience during our time in government helped in no small measure in our decision-making processes. He was a nationalist par excellence. He was a dear friend.

“His death has surely left a huge vacuum to fill. A quintessential, urbane, patriotic and refined mind, whose loyalty was never in doubt. Tripe Chief would be sorely missed. In and out of government, he was part of my larger family, who understood the rationale behind most of the decisions we took in government. A diligent Nigerian with an upbringing that is worthy of emulation.

“It is a sad day for me. Nature, in her all-knowing way, has just dealt me a blow with this sullen birthday pill. Even when we all know it is a destination we are all headed, it hurts to lose such a close friend, with whom I have shared several decades of robust relationship. I will miss him dearly. May Allah, in His infinite mercies and grace, repose his soul in the hereafter. May Allah grant members of his immediate and extended family the comportment and fortitude to bear this painful loss. “Egbon”, Triple Chief, Rest In Peace.”

Mourning too, Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors over the sad loss.

The President noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to development of Nigeria, especially, his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

On his part, Abiodun, in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said he received the news of the death of the Ijebu Ode-born foremost journalist with shock.

Describing Onabule as one of the finest experts of the pen profession, Abiodun noted the nation would not forget his role as the mouthpiece of the military government of Babangida.

He added that the former Editor of the defunct Concord Newspaper would always be remembered and missed for his profound comments on national issues, via his column in the Sun Newspaper.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Onabule’s death as exit of a great Nigerian, who was passionate about the Nigerian nation as well as the journalism profession.

He further described Onabule as a frontline journalist, who made positive contribution to the development of the media industry and a presidential spokesman, who brought glamour to the office of Chief Press Secretary.

Fayemi said the London School of Journalism-trained veteran was a source of inspiration to many journalists as well as readers of his very insightful columns on public discourse.

“Chief Duro Onabule was a great and patriotic Nigerian, who rose to national prominence through his journalistic work as a celebrated Editor of the now rested National Concord and later as CPS to ex- President Ibrahim Babaginda. Chief Onabule as a journalist and public affairs commentator spoke truth to power through his illuminating writings,” he said.