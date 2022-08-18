Less than 3% of Africa’s total emissions go toward greenhouse gas emissions – Olodunni

Folalumi Alaran

The Nation President of Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG), Dr. Olodunni Owo has said Africa contribution to greenhouse emission across the globe is not higher than 3 per cent.

Dr. Oladunni, revealed this over the weekend in Abuja during an exclusive interviews with Thisday Newspaper.

She noted that Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) is a non-governmental organization that focuses on providing networking opportunities and instigates career, business and leadership development of women in the energy, oil and gas industries, It’s also promote gender diversity.

Speaking about the emission of air pollutants from fossil fuel combustion that has been a major cause of urban air pollution which is the main contribution to emission to the greenhouse gases?

The national president of WEOG said in synergy that they have a committee called future energy renewable and climate action and that is called a full flesh committee of women in energy oil and gas that focuses on advocacy and creative awareness, publicizing the needs for the nation to go green and go clean.

She calls on different commitment from environmental parastatals, agencies, ministries and those watching the atmospheres to create awareness, through to ensure whichever way will reduce the emission.

According to her, WEOG has been involved in a lot of programs with grass root women to ensure that they move away from cooking with firewood to usage of clean gas, also planting of trees so the carbon dioxide can be breathed in by plants, which is about net zero.

She however revealed that WEOG is in partnership with the centre for climate action at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, located in Ebonyi State, Lagos state government, ministry of energy, and environment to create awareness, likewise run programs, conference and summit to mitigate on climate action.

She also commented on the New NNPC that was unveiled early quarter of this year, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is a for profit Oil Corporation in Nigeria. Formerly a government-owned corporation, it was transformed from a corporation to a limited liability company in July 2022.

The National President of WEOG said they were presence during the unveiling ceremony, and she belief that the New NNPC will be well managed, that it is expected that the management will improve on it, as they have their own target, profit target across the operations, it a good thing “I just prayer that Nigerians will maximize it”

She further added that, as a limited liability company which has its own plans, and part of the strategy plans to go into the public market by 2025 such that they become Public Limited Company (PLC). So therefore women have many opportunities to tap into the new NNPC, firstly women can buy into the shares to become shareholders, secondly, there will be jobs in general.

She however advocates for chances for women in all sectors at the national level as a nation with a diverting culture mostly in Africa, where women’s assumptions are perceived.

“The message is diversity and inclusion, fighting is not necessary and there is a cultural dimension which cannot contend. The main focus should be on diversity and that should include every man and woman, regardless of the gender, they should be given the opportunity to present themselves.