Dr Stanley Uzochukwu congratulates Ghanaian ruling party National Chairman, Ntim

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu in his African nations’s tour for exploits, has paid a congratulatory visit to the National Chairman of the Ghanaian ruling party, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Stephen Ayensu Ntim in Accra, Ghana.

Ntim was recently elected as the National Leader of the party at a National Delegates Conference of the Party after contested for the position on four consecutive times before winning the position on his fifth trial.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu who took to his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu said, he had a fruitful discussion bothering on national policies and how to boost indigenous investment across Africa continent.

“I paid a visit to Hon @stephenntim1 the National Chairman of the ruling party of Ghana NPP.

We had a fruitful chat on National policies and how to boost indigenous investment across Africa.”

Uzochukwu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Uzochukwu is a youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu reaches out to hundreds of Nigerian youths in his annul youths programme – Access More With Stanel. He uses the programme to mentor and empower youths in different skills and start-ups. He also uses the annual programme to connect Nigerian youths with successful political and Business leaders for mentorship.

Among Dr Stanley’s African tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.