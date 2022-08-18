  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

CJN Describes Sports as Veritable Tools for  Peace , Unity 

Sport | 14 seconds ago

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja 

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola  has described sports competitions as veritable tools for peace and national unity among judiciary workers in the country.

Justice Ariwoola disclosed this at the commencement of the Judiciary Games holding at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, on Wednesday.

The CJN who was represented by the Kogi State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Joshua Majebi, said the essence of  the games was to foster unity amongst staff of judiciary sector, noting that “work without play makes Jack a dull boy.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria lauded the efforts of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for graciously approving  of the 20th edition of National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ) Games for the second time in the state.

He noted that Governor Yahaya Bello has been an advocate of national unity.

Speaking, the State’s Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development , Mr Idris Musa, commended  the NASAJ president for bringing the Games to Kogi State once again.

The Commissioner lauded the CJN and the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State for their immense contributions to bringing NASAJ Games to Kogi, adding that Kogi State Judiciary will actively participate in the Games.

