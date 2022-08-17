Snr Prophet GF Adetuberu Set to Host 30,000 Souls in Ibadan Main Stadium

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Snr. Prophet G.F. Adetuberu, General Overseer of FMIC of Faith and Miracle International Church (FMIC) is set to host 30,000 Souls in a three-day miracle healing and deliverance crusade from Friday, August 19th to Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.



Speaking on the reason behind this crusade, Prophet Adetuberu, said the crusade which is tagged ‘Captives of the mighty’ is slatted mainly to deliver diverse people suffering with different kinds of the oppression of Satan and his demons.



He said, “Is it that those vessels of the old like Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Apostle Ayo Babalola, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Kathryn Kuhlman died and thwarted the channel to connect with God? Why is it that those with demonic power are performing various temporary healing miracles while the true owners of power couldn’t?



“The primary assignment of the body of Christ is to tend to the needs of the sheep which Christ committed into their hands.”

He further shared testimonies from the church saying, “one Moses was revived from death during church our Sunday service. Another baby with a severe neck tumor was also healed. A man with a rare skin condition (Psoriasis) got healed. A man who was about to be delivered got knocked down and died in the process, the man of God revived him back to life.



“Also, Sunday Ayodele, an 8 months old baby who got a boil that turned to Cancer. With the release of the power of God through his mouthpiece, Snr. Prophet Adetuberu, the boil got healed totally. Many people have received their miracle child even though they were diagnosed with various medical ailments. The power of God can cancel any demonic declaration, bondages, ancestry inheritances and covenants,”



Prophet Adetuberu also shared his journey to becoming a Prophet, he said. “I had encounters with some God’s mouthpiece of the old who gave me a different mantle like the anointing of Faith, deliverance, massive crowd and evangelism, grace, healing, prophecy which I now use to operate in the court of God. The men are William M. Branham, A.A. Allen, Reinhard Bonnke, Archbishop Benson Idahosa and Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola. All of these matched with the unparalleled divine anointing I got from the womb are what made me develop a strong desire to come into the full office of men of the old.”



Snr. Prophet Adetuberu is the General Overseer of FMIC of Faith and Miracle International Church (FMIC) located at No. 2, Lebanon Club Road, Alalubosa GRA now holds every Sunday services at Indoor Sports Hall, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.



Through his prophetic ministry (Land of Deliverance and Holiness), he has been ministering to people in healing, prophecy, deliverance and manifesting the miraculous works of the Holy Spirit. His programmes are watched by viewers around the world on ‘the vine tv’ both on air and Dstv decoders.